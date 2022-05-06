 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jupiter Infomed Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 351.02% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 10:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jupiter Infomedia are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in March 2022 up 351.02% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 182.58% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 278.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 22.40 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.75% returns over the last 6 months and -10.04% over the last 12 months.

Jupiter Infomedia
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.47 1.34 0.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.47 1.34 0.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.01 0.12 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.41 1.08 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 -0.01 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.17 0.15 0.04
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.11 0.13 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.29 -0.19 -0.01
Other Income -0.03 0.47 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.32 0.28 0.11
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.32 0.28 0.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.32 0.28 0.11
Tax -0.01 0.02 0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.32 0.26 -0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.32 0.26 -0.08
Minority Interest 0.10 -0.14 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.21 0.12 -0.08
Equity Share Capital 10.02 10.02 10.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 0.12 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.21 0.12 -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 0.12 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.21 0.12 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jupiter Infomed #Jupiter Infomedia #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: May 6, 2022 10:42 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.