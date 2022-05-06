Jupiter Infomed Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 351.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in March 2022 up 351.02% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 182.58% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 278.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 22.40 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.75% returns over the last 6 months and -10.04% over the last 12 months.