Jupiter Infomed Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 351.02% Y-o-Y
May 06, 2022 / 10:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jupiter Infomedia are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in March 2022 up 351.02% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 182.58% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 278.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.
Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 22.40 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.75% returns over the last 6 months and -10.04% over the last 12 months.
|Jupiter Infomedia
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.47
|1.34
|0.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.47
|1.34
|0.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.12
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.41
|1.08
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-0.01
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.15
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.13
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-0.19
|-0.01
|Other Income
|-0.03
|0.47
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|0.28
|0.11
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.32
|0.28
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.32
|0.28
|0.11
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|0.26
|-0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|0.26
|-0.08
|Minority Interest
|0.10
|-0.14
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.21
|0.12
|-0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|10.02
|10.02
|10.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|0.12
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|0.12
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|0.12
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|0.12
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes