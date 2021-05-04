Jupiter Infomed Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 123.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2021 up 123.88% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021 up 82.56% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021 up 124.56% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2020.

Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 27.85 on May 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.94% returns over the last 6 months and 3.34% over the last 12 months.