Jupiter Infomed Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 71.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in June 2023 down 71.34% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2023 up 375.45% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.93 crore in June 2023 up 157.02% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2022.

Jupiter Infomed EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2022.

Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 21.02 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.43% returns over the last 6 months and 15.81% over the last 12 months.