Jupiter Infomed Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, up 2742.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in June 2022 up 2742.83% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 up 418.3% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2022 up 1800% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Jupiter Infomed EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2021.

Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 18.15 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)