Jupiter Infomed Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 59.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2021 down 59.72% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 down 34.17% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

Jupiter Infomed EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2020.

Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 24.45 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)