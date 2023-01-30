Jupiter Infomed Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 92.03% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:22 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jupiter Infomedia are:Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 92.03% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 34.2% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 68.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.
Jupiter Infomed EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2021.
|Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 18.10 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.40% returns over the last 6 months and -29.16% over the last 12 months.
|Jupiter Infomedia
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.11
|1.22
|1.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.11
|1.22
|1.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.01
|0.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1.12
|1.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.19
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.19
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.15
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.13
|-0.19
|Other Income
|0.13
|1.22
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|1.09
|0.28
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|1.09
|0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.10
|1.09
|0.28
|Tax
|0.02
|0.13
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.08
|0.96
|0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.08
|0.96
|0.26
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.27
|-0.14
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.08
|0.69
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|10.02
|10.02
|10.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.69
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.69
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.69
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.69
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited