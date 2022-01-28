Jupiter Infomed Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 1275.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in December 2021 up 1275.05% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 up 20.51% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021 up 169.23% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

Jupiter Infomed EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2020.

Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 25.95 on January 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.23% returns over the last 6 months and -7.82% over the last 12 months.