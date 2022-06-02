Junction Fabric Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.61 crore, down 41.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Junction Fabrics and Apparels are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.61 crore in March 2022 down 41.08% from Rs. 46.85 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022 down 205.09% from Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2022 down 175.67% from Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2021.
Junction Fabric shares closed at 5.58 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -62.35% returns over the last 6 months and -35.79% over the last 12 months.
|
|Junction Fabrics and Apparels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.61
|31.92
|46.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.61
|31.92
|46.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.86
|31.63
|31.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|15.64
|-4.44
|6.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.53
|0.48
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.07
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.49
|1.19
|3.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.58
|2.94
|4.36
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.51
|2.98
|4.38
|Interest
|0.45
|0.37
|0.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.96
|2.62
|3.93
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.96
|2.62
|3.93
|Tax
|-1.07
|0.68
|1.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.90
|1.94
|2.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.90
|1.94
|2.76
|Equity Share Capital
|10.04
|10.04
|10.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|1.93
|2.75
|Diluted EPS
|-2.89
|1.93
|2.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|1.93
|2.75
|Diluted EPS
|-2.89
|1.93
|2.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited