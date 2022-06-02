 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Junction Fabric Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.61 crore, down 41.08% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Junction Fabrics and Apparels are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.61 crore in March 2022 down 41.08% from Rs. 46.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022 down 205.09% from Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2022 down 175.67% from Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2021.

Junction Fabric shares closed at 5.58 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -62.35% returns over the last 6 months and -35.79% over the last 12 months.

Junction Fabrics and Apparels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.61 31.92 46.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.61 31.92 46.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.86 31.63 31.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.64 -4.44 6.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.53 0.48
Depreciation 0.12 0.07 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.49 1.19 3.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.58 2.94 4.36
Other Income 0.07 0.04 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.51 2.98 4.38
Interest 0.45 0.37 0.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.96 2.62 3.93
Exceptional Items 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.96 2.62 3.93
Tax -1.07 0.68 1.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.90 1.94 2.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.90 1.94 2.76
Equity Share Capital 10.04 10.04 10.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.68 1.93 2.75
Diluted EPS -2.89 1.93 2.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.68 1.93 2.75
Diluted EPS -2.89 1.93 2.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Junction Fabric #Junction Fabrics and Apparels #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.