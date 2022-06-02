Junction Fabric Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.61 crore, down 41.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.61 crore in March 2022 down 41.08% from Rs. 46.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022 down 205.09% from Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2022 down 175.67% from Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2021.

Junction Fabric shares closed at 5.58 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -62.35% returns over the last 6 months and -35.79% over the last 12 months.