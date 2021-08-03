Junction Fabric Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.58 crore, down 22.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.58 crore in June 2021 down 22.99% from Rs. 15.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2021 up 88.16% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2021 up 85.37% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2020.

Junction Fabric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2020.

Junction Fabric shares closed at 133.80 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)