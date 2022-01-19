Junction Fabric Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.92 crore, up 53.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.92 crore in December 2021 up 53.32% from Rs. 20.82 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021 up 50.98% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2021 up 35.56% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2020.

Junction Fabric EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.47 in December 2020.

Junction Fabric shares closed at 174.70 on January 18, 2022 (BSE)