English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jump Networks Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 84.29 crore, up 48.15% Y-o-Y

March 03, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jump Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 84.29 crore in December 2020 up 48.15% from Rs. 56.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.00 crore in December 2020 up 118.03% from Rs. 83.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.31 crore in December 2020 up 75.29% from Rs. 16.15 crore in December 2019.

Jump Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.32 in December 2019.

Close

Jump Networks shares closed at 13.10 on March 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -86.71% returns over the last 6 months and -76.54% over the last 12 months.

Jump Networks
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations84.2934.3356.89
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations84.2934.3356.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods55.5221.7544.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.670.550.05
Depreciation0.080.060.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.003.373.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.028.609.51
Other Income2.212.596.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.2311.1916.11
Interest1.822.562.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.418.6313.33
Exceptional Items-8.91---131.71
P/L Before Tax17.518.63-118.38
Tax2.512.51-35.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.006.11-83.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.006.11-83.20
Equity Share Capital49.9849.9849.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.500.61-8.32
Diluted EPS1.500.61-8.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.500.61-8.32
Diluted EPS1.500.61-8.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jump Networks #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Mar 3, 2021 08:55 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.