Jump Networks Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 84.29 crore, up 48.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.29 crore in December 2020 up 48.15% from Rs. 56.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.00 crore in December 2020 up 118.03% from Rs. 83.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.31 crore in December 2020 up 75.29% from Rs. 16.15 crore in December 2019.

Jump Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.32 in December 2019.

Jump Networks shares closed at 13.10 on March 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -86.71% returns over the last 6 months and -76.54% over the last 12 months.