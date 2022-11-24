Jumbo Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 48.96% Y-o-Y
November 24, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jumbo Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 48.96% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2022 up 572.77% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2022 up 47.27% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.
Jumbo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.83 in September 2021.
|Jumbo Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.15
|0.17
|0.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.15
|0.17
|0.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.23
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.15
|0.10
|Other Income
|0.87
|0.38
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.81
|0.23
|0.55
|Interest
|0.13
|0.15
|0.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.68
|0.09
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.68
|0.09
|0.12
|Tax
|--
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.68
|0.05
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.68
|0.05
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|4.88
|4.88
|4.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.46
|2.91
|1.83
|Diluted EPS
|2.46
|2.91
|1.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.46
|2.91
|1.83
|Diluted EPS
|2.46
|2.91
|1.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited