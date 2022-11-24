Jumbo Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 48.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 48.96% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2022 up 572.77% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2022 up 47.27% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

Jumbo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.83 in September 2021.