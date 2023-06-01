English
    Jumbo Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 95.26% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jumbo Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 95.26% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 103.25% from Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 97.03% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2022.

    Jumbo Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.210.214.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.210.214.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.090.09
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.640.100.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.530.024.07
    Other Income0.670.110.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.134.38
    Interest0.160.140.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.02-0.014.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.02-0.014.10
    Tax0.10--0.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.12-0.013.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.12-0.013.77
    Equity Share Capital4.884.884.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.28-0.027.95
    Diluted EPS-2.28-0.027.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.28-0.027.95
    Diluted EPS-2.28-0.027.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 04:11 pm