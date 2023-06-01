Jumbo Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 95.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 95.26% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 103.25% from Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 97.03% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2022.