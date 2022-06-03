Jumbo Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore, down 75.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jumbo Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore in March 2022 down 75.64% from Rs. 17.84 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2022 up 131.2% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2022 up 18.06% from Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2021.
Jumbo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 7.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.60 in March 2021.
|
|Jumbo Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.35
|0.31
|17.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.35
|0.31
|17.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|15.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.08
|0.09
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.10
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.07
|0.12
|2.47
|Other Income
|0.31
|1.31
|1.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.38
|1.42
|3.71
|Interest
|0.28
|0.43
|1.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.10
|0.99
|1.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.10
|0.99
|1.98
|Tax
|0.33
|--
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.77
|0.99
|1.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.77
|0.99
|1.63
|Equity Share Capital
|4.88
|4.88
|4.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.95
|1.18
|5.60
|Diluted EPS
|7.95
|1.18
|5.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.95
|1.18
|5.60
|Diluted EPS
|7.95
|1.18
|5.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited