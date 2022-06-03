Jumbo Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore, down 75.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore in March 2022 down 75.64% from Rs. 17.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2022 up 131.2% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2022 up 18.06% from Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2021.

Jumbo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 7.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.60 in March 2021.