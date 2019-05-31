Jumbo Finance Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 3030.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jumbo Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2019 up 3030.43% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2019 up 31% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2019 up 122.73% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2018.
Jumbo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2018.
|
|Jumbo Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.29
|0.24
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.29
|0.24
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.10
|0.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.12
|-0.45
|Other Income
|0.94
|0.19
|0.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.98
|0.32
|0.44
|Interest
|0.60
|0.56
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.38
|-0.24
|0.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.38
|-0.24
|0.26
|Tax
|0.03
|-0.06
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.34
|-0.18
|0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.34
|-0.18
|0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|4.88
|4.88
|4.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.70
|-0.38
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|0.70
|-0.38
|0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.70
|-0.38
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|0.70
|-0.38
|0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited