Jumbo Finance Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 3030.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2019 up 3030.43% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2019 up 31% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2019 up 122.73% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2018.

Jumbo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2018.