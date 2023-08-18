Jumbo Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 26.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in June 2023 up 26.95% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 170.39% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 47.83% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

Jumbo Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.91 in June 2022.