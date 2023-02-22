 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jumbo Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 30.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 22, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jumbo Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 30.78% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 101.21% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 90.85% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.

Jumbo Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.21 0.15 0.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.21 0.15 0.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.09 0.08
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.12 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 -0.06 0.12
Other Income 0.11 0.87 1.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.13 0.81 1.42
Interest 0.14 0.13 0.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 0.68 0.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 0.68 0.99
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 0.68 0.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 0.68 0.99
Equity Share Capital 4.88 4.88 4.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 2.46 1.18
Diluted EPS -0.02 2.46 1.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 2.46 1.18
Diluted EPS -0.02 2.46 1.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited