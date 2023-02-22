English
    Jumbo Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 30.78% Y-o-Y

    February 22, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jumbo Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 30.78% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 101.21% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 90.85% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.

    Jumbo Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.210.150.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.210.150.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.090.08
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.120.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.02-0.060.12
    Other Income0.110.871.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.811.42
    Interest0.140.130.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.010.680.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.010.680.99
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.680.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.680.99
    Equity Share Capital4.884.884.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.022.461.18
    Diluted EPS-0.022.461.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.022.461.18
    Diluted EPS-0.022.461.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 22, 2023 09:11 am