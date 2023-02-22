Jumbo Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 30.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 30.78% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 101.21% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 90.85% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.