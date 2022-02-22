Jumbo Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 41.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in December 2021 up 41.14% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021 up 583.95% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021 up 2740% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Jumbo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2020.