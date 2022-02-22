Jumbo Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 41.14% Y-o-Y
February 22, 2022 / 11:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jumbo Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in December 2021 up 41.14% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021 up 583.95% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021 up 2740% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.
Jumbo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2020.
|Jumbo Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.31
|0.29
|0.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.31
|0.29
|0.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.08
|0.10
|Depreciation
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.11
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.10
|0.03
|Other Income
|1.31
|0.45
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.42
|0.55
|0.05
|Interest
|0.43
|0.43
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.99
|0.12
|-0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.99
|0.12
|-0.20
|Tax
|--
|0.02
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.99
|0.10
|-0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.99
|0.10
|-0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|4.88
|4.88
|4.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.18
|1.83
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|1.18
|1.83
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.18
|1.83
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|1.18
|1.83
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited