Jumbo Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 44.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2020 down 44.31% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020 up 63.77% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 81.48% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2019.