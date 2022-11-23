Jumbo Bag Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.39 crore, up 6.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.39 crore in September 2022 up 6.03% from Rs. 30.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2022 up 117.2% from Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2022 down 20.83% from Rs. 2.40 crore in September 2021.

Jumbo Bag EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.75 in September 2021.

Jumbo Bag shares closed at 4.35 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)