Jumbo Bag Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 29.34 crore, down 0.25% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 29.34 crore in September 2018 down 0.25% from Rs. 29.41 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2018 up 208.6% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2018 up 9.87% from Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2017.

Jumbo Bag EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2017.

Jumbo Bag shares closed at 4.35 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)