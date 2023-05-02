Jumbo Bag Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.46 crore, down 35.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.46 crore in March 2023 down 35.02% from Rs. 34.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 61.88% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2023 down 40.98% from Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2022.

Jumbo Bag EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.12 in March 2022.

