Jumbo Bag Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.56 crore, up 13.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.56 crore in March 2022 up 13.14% from Rs. 30.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 down 45.25% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2022 down 20.98% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2021.

Jumbo Bag EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in March 2021.

Jumbo Bag shares closed at 4.35 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)