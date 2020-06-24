Jumbo Bag Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.96 crore, down 38.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jumbo Bag are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.96 crore in March 2020 down 38.79% from Rs. 27.71 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 up 96.45% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2020 down 56.97% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2019.
|Jumbo Bag
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.96
|24.55
|27.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.96
|24.55
|27.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.19
|12.99
|15.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.40
|2.27
|0.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.38
|2.62
|2.66
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.46
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.85
|5.34
|6.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.47
|0.87
|1.75
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.39
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.59
|1.26
|2.00
|Interest
|0.69
|0.86
|1.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.41
|0.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.51
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|0.41
|-0.58
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.04
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.36
|-0.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.36
|-0.57
|Equity Share Capital
|8.37
|8.37
|8.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.44
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.44
|-0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.44
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.44
|-0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:50 am