Jumbo Bag Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 27.71 crore, up 3.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jumbo Bag are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.71 crore in March 2019 up 3.78% from Rs. 26.70 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019 down 204.44% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2019 up 9.91% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2018.
|
|Jumbo Bag
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.71
|32.13
|26.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.71
|32.13
|26.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.32
|18.95
|15.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.62
|-0.12
|-0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.66
|3.02
|2.65
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.45
|0.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.92
|7.76
|6.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.75
|2.07
|1.33
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.01
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.00
|2.08
|1.72
|Interest
|1.07
|1.11
|1.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.94
|0.96
|0.67
|Exceptional Items
|-1.51
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.58
|0.96
|0.67
|Tax
|0.00
|0.19
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.57
|0.77
|0.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.57
|0.77
|0.55
|Equity Share Capital
|8.37
|8.37
|8.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|0.92
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|0.92
|0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|0.92
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|0.92
|0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited