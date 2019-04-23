Jumbo Bag Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 27.71 crore, up 3.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.71 crore in March 2019 up 3.78% from Rs. 26.70 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019 down 204.44% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2019 up 9.91% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2018.

Jumbo Bag shares closed at 4.35 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)