Jumbo Bag Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.28 crore, down 21.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.28 crore in June 2023 down 21.71% from Rs. 31.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2023 down 22.92% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2023 down 27.48% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2022.

Jumbo Bag EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.67 in June 2022.

Jumbo Bag shares closed at 4.35 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)