Jumbo Bag Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.01 crore, down 1.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.01 crore in June 2022 down 1.48% from Rs. 31.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022 down 13.38% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2022 up 0.45% from Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2021.

Jumbo Bag EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2021.

Jumbo Bag shares closed at 4.35 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)