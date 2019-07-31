Jumbo Bag Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 25.27 crore, down 10.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jumbo Bag are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.27 crore in June 2019 down 10.67% from Rs. 28.29 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2019 down 30.06% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2019 up 11.66% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2018.
Jumbo Bag EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2018.
Jumbo Bag shares closed at 4.35 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 05:32 pm