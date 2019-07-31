Jumbo Bag Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 25.27 crore, down 10.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.27 crore in June 2019 down 10.67% from Rs. 28.29 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2019 down 30.06% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2019 up 11.66% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2018.

Jumbo Bag EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2018.

