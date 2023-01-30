Jumbo Bag Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.38 crore, down 25.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.38 crore in December 2022 down 25.75% from Rs. 34.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 72.6% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 down 45.38% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.