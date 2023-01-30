English
    Jumbo Bag Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.38 crore, down 25.75% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jumbo Bag are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.38 crore in December 2022 down 25.75% from Rs. 34.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 72.6% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 down 45.38% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.

    Jumbo Bag
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.3832.3934.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.3832.3934.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.5917.0420.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.072.931.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.762.832.34
    Depreciation0.520.590.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.607.757.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.841.251.79
    Other Income-0.060.060.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.781.311.82
    Interest0.330.790.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.450.521.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.450.521.15
    Tax0.120.12-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.330.401.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.330.401.20
    Equity Share Capital8.378.378.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.390.471.43
    Diluted EPS0.390.471.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.390.471.43
    Diluted EPS0.390.471.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
