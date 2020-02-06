Jumbo Bag Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 24.55 crore, down 23.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.55 crore in December 2019 down 23.58% from Rs. 32.13 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2019 down 52.79% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2019 down 32.02% from Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2018.

Jumbo Bag EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.92 in December 2018.

