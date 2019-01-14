Jumbo Bag Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 32.13 crore, up 15.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.13 crore in December 2018 up 15.91% from Rs. 27.72 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2018 up 196.17% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2018 up 56.17% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2017.

Jumbo Bag EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2017.

