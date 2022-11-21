Jullundur Motor Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.81 crore, up 0.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.81 crore in September 2022 up 0.31% from Rs. 92.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2022 up 5.87% from Rs. 5.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.75 crore in September 2022 down 2.6% from Rs. 6.93 crore in September 2021.

Jullundur Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in September 2021.

Jullundur Motor shares closed at 70.05 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.27% returns over the last 6 months and 1.37% over the last 12 months.