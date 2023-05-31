Jullundur Motor Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.91 crore, up 4.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.91 crore in March 2023 up 4.05% from Rs. 113.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2023 down 15.79% from Rs. 9.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.45 crore in March 2023 down 13.21% from Rs. 12.04 crore in March 2022.

Jullundur Motor EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.94 in March 2022.