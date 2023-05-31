English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jullundur Motor Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.91 crore, up 4.05% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.91 crore in March 2023 up 4.05% from Rs. 113.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2023 down 15.79% from Rs. 9.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.45 crore in March 2023 down 13.21% from Rs. 12.04 crore in March 2022.

    Jullundur Motor EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.94 in March 2022.

    Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.91103.96113.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.91103.96113.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods103.0490.7097.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.47-1.85-2.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.575.524.58
    Depreciation0.190.220.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.882.992.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.706.3910.93
    Other Income1.561.110.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.267.5011.92
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.267.5011.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.267.5011.92
    Tax2.682.052.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.595.449.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.595.449.01
    Equity Share Capital4.574.574.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.322.383.94
    Diluted EPS3.322.383.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.322.383.94
    Diluted EPS3.322.383.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Jullundur Motor #Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 03:22 pm