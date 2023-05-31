Jullundur Motor Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.91 crore, up 4.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi are:
Net Sales at Rs 117.91 crore in March 2023 up 4.05% from Rs. 113.33 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2023 down 15.79% from Rs. 9.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.45 crore in March 2023 down 13.21% from Rs. 12.04 crore in March 2022.
Jullundur Motor EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.94 in March 2022.
|Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|117.91
|103.96
|113.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|117.91
|103.96
|113.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|103.04
|90.70
|97.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.47
|-1.85
|-2.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.57
|5.52
|4.58
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.22
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.88
|2.99
|2.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.70
|6.39
|10.93
|Other Income
|1.56
|1.11
|0.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.26
|7.50
|11.92
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.26
|7.50
|11.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.26
|7.50
|11.92
|Tax
|2.68
|2.05
|2.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.59
|5.44
|9.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.59
|5.44
|9.01
|Equity Share Capital
|4.57
|4.57
|4.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.32
|2.38
|3.94
|Diluted EPS
|3.32
|2.38
|3.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.32
|2.38
|3.94
|Diluted EPS
|3.32
|2.38
|3.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited