Jullundur Motor Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.80 crore, up 34.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.80 crore in June 2021 up 34.22% from Rs. 41.57 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2021 up 155.88% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2021 up 96.95% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2020.

Jullundur Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2020.

Jullundur Motor shares closed at 61.40 on August 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.43% returns over the last 6 months and 141.73% over the last 12 months.