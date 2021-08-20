MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jullundur Motor Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.80 crore, up 34.22% Y-o-Y

August 20, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi are:

Net Sales at Rs 55.80 crore in June 2021 up 34.22% from Rs. 41.57 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2021 up 155.88% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2021 up 96.95% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2020.

Jullundur Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2020.

Close

Jullundur Motor shares closed at 60.85 on August 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.62% returns over the last 6 months and 143.40% over the last 12 months.

Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations55.80105.2741.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations55.80105.2741.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods53.0092.8122.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.50-4.2813.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.974.644.08
Depreciation0.120.140.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.832.301.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.389.67-0.06
Other Income1.081.141.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.4610.811.15
Interest--0.090.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.4610.721.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.4610.721.07
Tax0.672.500.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.798.210.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.798.210.70
Equity Share Capital4.574.575.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.793.600.24
Diluted EPS0.793.600.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.793.600.24
Diluted EPS0.793.600.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Jullundur Motor #Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi #Results
first published: Aug 20, 2021 09:11 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.