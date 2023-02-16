Jullundur Motor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.96 crore, up 4.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi are:Net Sales at Rs 103.96 crore in December 2022 up 4.57% from Rs. 99.42 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.44 crore in December 2022 up 0.82% from Rs. 5.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.72 crore in December 2022 up 5.61% from Rs. 7.31 crore in December 2021.
Jullundur Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.36 in December 2021.
|Jullundur Motor shares closed at 64.55 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.72% returns over the last 6 months and -11.94% over the last 12 months.
|Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|103.96
|92.81
|99.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|103.96
|92.81
|99.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|90.70
|80.67
|87.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.85
|-0.81
|-1.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.52
|5.42
|5.11
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.15
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.99
|2.68
|2.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.39
|4.69
|6.12
|Other Income
|1.11
|1.90
|1.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.50
|6.60
|7.17
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.50
|6.60
|7.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.50
|6.60
|7.17
|Tax
|2.05
|1.27
|1.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.44
|5.33
|5.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.44
|5.33
|5.40
|Equity Share Capital
|4.57
|4.57
|4.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.38
|2.33
|2.36
|Diluted EPS
|2.38
|2.33
|2.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.38
|2.33
|2.36
|Diluted EPS
|2.38
|2.33
|2.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited