    Jullundur Motor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.96 crore, up 4.57% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi are:Net Sales at Rs 103.96 crore in December 2022 up 4.57% from Rs. 99.42 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.44 crore in December 2022 up 0.82% from Rs. 5.40 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.72 crore in December 2022 up 5.61% from Rs. 7.31 crore in December 2021.
    Jullundur Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.36 in December 2021.Jullundur Motor shares closed at 64.55 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.72% returns over the last 6 months and -11.94% over the last 12 months.
    Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.9692.8199.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.9692.8199.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods90.7080.6787.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.85-0.81-1.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.525.425.11
    Depreciation0.220.150.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.992.682.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.394.696.12
    Other Income1.111.901.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.506.607.17
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.506.607.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.506.607.17
    Tax2.051.271.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.445.335.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.445.335.40
    Equity Share Capital4.574.574.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.382.332.36
    Diluted EPS2.382.332.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.382.332.36
    Diluted EPS2.382.332.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Jullundur Motor #Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi #Results
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 02:00 pm