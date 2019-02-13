Jullundur Motor Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 81.07 crore, down 6.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.07 crore in December 2018 down 6.76% from Rs. 86.95 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2018 down 24.21% from Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2018 down 16.93% from Rs. 5.73 crore in December 2017.

Jullundur Motor EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.75 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.27 in December 2017.

Jullundur Motor shares closed at 157.00 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.46% returns over the last 6 months and -31.98% over the last 12 months.