Jullundur Motor Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.26 crore, up 7.55% Y-o-Y

Jun 14, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi are:

Net Sales at Rs 137.26 crore in March 2022 up 7.55% from Rs. 127.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.34 crore in March 2022 up 7.38% from Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.01 crore in March 2022 up 7.94% from Rs. 12.98 crore in March 2021.

Jullundur Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 4.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.22 in March 2021.

Jullundur Motor shares closed at 66.70 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.19% returns over the last 6 months and 44.69% over the last 12 months.

Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 137.26 121.95 127.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 137.26 121.95 127.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 117.47 107.74 112.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.80 -2.94 -5.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.65 6.13 5.49
Depreciation 0.17 0.18 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.13 3.09 2.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.64 7.75 11.38
Other Income 1.20 1.29 1.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.84 9.03 12.79
Interest -- -- 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.84 9.03 12.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.84 9.03 12.70
Tax 3.39 2.25 2.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.45 6.79 9.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.45 6.79 9.74
Minority Interest -0.10 -0.07 -0.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.34 6.72 9.63
Equity Share Capital 4.57 4.57 4.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.53 2.94 4.22
Diluted EPS 4.53 2.94 4.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.53 2.94 4.22
Diluted EPS 4.53 2.94 4.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 14, 2022 09:44 am
