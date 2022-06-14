Jullundur Motor Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.26 crore, up 7.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.26 crore in March 2022 up 7.55% from Rs. 127.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.34 crore in March 2022 up 7.38% from Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.01 crore in March 2022 up 7.94% from Rs. 12.98 crore in March 2021.

Jullundur Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 4.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.22 in March 2021.

Jullundur Motor shares closed at 66.70 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.19% returns over the last 6 months and 44.69% over the last 12 months.