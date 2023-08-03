Jullundur Motor Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 118.21 crore, up 1.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.21 crore in June 2023 up 1.68% from Rs. 116.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2023 down 13.96% from Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in June 2023 down 12.3% from Rs. 7.64 crore in June 2022.

Jullundur Motor EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.39 in June 2022.

Jullundur Motor shares closed at 73.85 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.89% returns over the last 6 months and 2.64% over the last 12 months.