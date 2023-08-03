English
    Jullundur Motor Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 118.21 crore, up 1.68% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 118.21 crore in June 2023 up 1.68% from Rs. 116.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2023 down 13.96% from Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in June 2023 down 12.3% from Rs. 7.64 crore in June 2022.

    Jullundur Motor EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.39 in June 2022.

    Jullundur Motor shares closed at 73.85 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.89% returns over the last 6 months and 2.64% over the last 12 months.

    Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations118.21143.98116.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations118.21143.98116.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods104.71124.96103.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.92-2.45-3.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.376.686.57
    Depreciation0.250.240.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.813.523.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.9911.036.23
    Other Income1.461.801.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.4512.837.43
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.4512.837.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.4512.837.43
    Tax1.673.331.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.789.515.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.789.515.53
    Minority Interest-0.08-0.11-0.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.709.405.47
    Equity Share Capital4.574.574.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.064.112.39
    Diluted EPS2.064.112.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.064.112.39
    Diluted EPS2.064.112.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Jullundur Motor #Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

