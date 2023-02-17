Jullundur Motor Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.67 crore, up 5.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.67 crore in December 2022 up 5.51% from Rs. 121.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2022 up 0.97% from Rs. 6.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.66 crore in December 2022 up 4.89% from Rs. 9.21 crore in December 2021.