Jubilant Pharmo Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.97 crore, up 1013.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.97 crore in September 2022 up 1013.18% from Rs. 20.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.81 crore in September 2022 up 4.23% from Rs. 88.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.42 crore in September 2022 up 9.87% from Rs. 103.23 crore in September 2021.

Jubilant Pharmo EPS has increased to Rs. 5.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.53 in September 2021.

Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 323.10 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.31% returns over the last 6 months and -48.74% over the last 12 months.