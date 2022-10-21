 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jubilant Pharmo Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.97 crore, up 1013.18% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Pharmova are:

Net Sales at Rs 222.97 crore in September 2022 up 1013.18% from Rs. 20.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.81 crore in September 2022 up 4.23% from Rs. 88.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.42 crore in September 2022 up 9.87% from Rs. 103.23 crore in September 2021.

Jubilant Pharmo EPS has increased to Rs. 5.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.53 in September 2021.

Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 323.10 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.31% returns over the last 6 months and -48.74% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 215.08 200.04 20.03
Other Operating Income 7.89 4.53 --
Total Income From Operations 222.97 204.57 20.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 100.92 88.34 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.47 0.94 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.75 23.97 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.73 40.56 11.75
Depreciation 11.08 9.21 1.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.80 55.13 11.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.78 -13.58 -4.39
Other Income 106.12 10.24 106.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.34 -3.34 101.69
Interest 4.14 3.15 7.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 98.20 -6.49 94.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 98.20 -6.49 94.12
Tax 6.39 -1.31 6.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 91.81 -5.18 88.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 91.81 -5.18 88.08
Equity Share Capital 15.93 15.93 15.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.77 -0.33 5.53
Diluted EPS 5.77 -0.33 5.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.76 -0.33 5.53
Diluted EPS 5.77 -0.33 5.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:33 pm
