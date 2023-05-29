Jubilant Pharmo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 199.84 crore, up 594.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Pharmova are:
Net Sales at Rs 199.84 crore in March 2023 up 594.13% from Rs. 28.79 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.86 crore in March 2023 down 892.28% from Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.84 crore in March 2023 up 187.48% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022.
Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 362.90 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.93% returns over the last 6 months and -8.54% over the last 12 months.
|Jubilant Pharmova
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|189.39
|182.74
|28.79
|Other Operating Income
|10.45
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|199.84
|182.74
|28.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|90.39
|116.65
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-2.23
|9.63
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.58
|-41.85
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|40.07
|42.91
|13.04
|Depreciation
|11.37
|11.59
|1.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|56.85
|57.29
|17.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.19
|-13.48
|-3.18
|Other Income
|13.66
|7.87
|7.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.47
|-5.61
|3.92
|Interest
|5.70
|5.53
|8.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.23
|-11.14
|-4.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.23
|-11.14
|-4.14
|Tax
|29.63
|-5.25
|-1.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-30.86
|-5.89
|-3.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-30.86
|-5.89
|-3.11
|Equity Share Capital
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.94
|-0.37
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-1.94
|-0.37
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.94
|-0.37
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-1.94
|-0.37
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited