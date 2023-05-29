English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jubilant Pharmo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 199.84 crore, up 594.13% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Pharmova are:

    Net Sales at Rs 199.84 crore in March 2023 up 594.13% from Rs. 28.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.86 crore in March 2023 down 892.28% from Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.84 crore in March 2023 up 187.48% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022.

    Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 362.90 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.93% returns over the last 6 months and -8.54% over the last 12 months.

    Jubilant Pharmova
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations189.39182.7428.79
    Other Operating Income10.45----
    Total Income From Operations199.84182.7428.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials90.39116.65--
    Purchase of Traded Goods-2.239.63--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.58-41.85--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.0742.9113.04
    Depreciation11.3711.591.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.8557.2917.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.19-13.48-3.18
    Other Income13.667.877.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.47-5.613.92
    Interest5.705.538.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.23-11.14-4.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.23-11.14-4.14
    Tax29.63-5.25-1.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-30.86-5.89-3.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-30.86-5.89-3.11
    Equity Share Capital15.9315.9315.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.94-0.37-0.19
    Diluted EPS-1.94-0.37-0.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.94-0.37-0.19
    Diluted EPS-1.94-0.37-0.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jubilant Pharmo #Jubilant Pharmova #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 04:37 pm