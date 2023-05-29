Jubilant Pharmo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 199.84 crore, up 594.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.84 crore in March 2023 up 594.13% from Rs. 28.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.86 crore in March 2023 down 892.28% from Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.84 crore in March 2023 up 187.48% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022.

Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 362.90 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.93% returns over the last 6 months and -8.54% over the last 12 months.