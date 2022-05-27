 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jubilant Pharmo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.79 crore, down 92.13% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Pharmova are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.79 crore in March 2022 down 92.13% from Rs. 365.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2022 down 108.85% from Rs. 35.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022 down 92.01% from Rs. 68.97 crore in March 2021.

Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 396.80 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.31% returns over the last 6 months and -55.28% over the last 12 months.

Jubilant Pharmova
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.79 18.67 364.80
Other Operating Income -- -- 1.06
Total Income From Operations 28.79 18.67 365.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 177.32
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 7.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 9.31
Power & Fuel -- -- 29.50
Employees Cost 13.04 13.10 34.78
Depreciation 1.59 1.60 11.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.34 10.92 52.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.18 -6.95 44.17
Other Income 7.10 8.58 13.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.92 1.63 57.97
Interest 8.06 7.85 12.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.14 -6.22 45.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.14 -6.22 45.87
Tax -1.03 -0.88 10.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.11 -5.34 35.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.11 -5.34 35.16
Equity Share Capital 15.93 15.93 15.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 -0.34 2.21
Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.34 2.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 -0.34 2.21
Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.34 2.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jubilant Pharmo #Jubilant Pharmova #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 07:54 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.