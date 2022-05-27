Jubilant Pharmo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.79 crore, down 92.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Pharmova are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.79 crore in March 2022 down 92.13% from Rs. 365.86 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2022 down 108.85% from Rs. 35.16 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022 down 92.01% from Rs. 68.97 crore in March 2021.
Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 396.80 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.31% returns over the last 6 months and -55.28% over the last 12 months.
|Jubilant Pharmova
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.79
|18.67
|364.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|1.06
|Total Income From Operations
|28.79
|18.67
|365.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|177.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|7.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|9.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|29.50
|Employees Cost
|13.04
|13.10
|34.78
|Depreciation
|1.59
|1.60
|11.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.34
|10.92
|52.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.18
|-6.95
|44.17
|Other Income
|7.10
|8.58
|13.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.92
|1.63
|57.97
|Interest
|8.06
|7.85
|12.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.14
|-6.22
|45.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.14
|-6.22
|45.87
|Tax
|-1.03
|-0.88
|10.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.11
|-5.34
|35.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.11
|-5.34
|35.16
|Equity Share Capital
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.34
|2.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.34
|2.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.34
|2.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.34
|2.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
