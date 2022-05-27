Jubilant Pharmo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.79 crore, down 92.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.79 crore in March 2022 down 92.13% from Rs. 365.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2022 down 108.85% from Rs. 35.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022 down 92.01% from Rs. 68.97 crore in March 2021.

Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 396.80 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.31% returns over the last 6 months and -55.28% over the last 12 months.